Soap Opera Star Sharon Farrell Dead At 82

Famous soap opera actress, Sharon Farrell, died in May 15 at Los Angeles Downtown Medical Center the age of 82. Her death was just announced by her family.

Farrell’s son, Chance Boyer, confirmed her passing to The Hollywood Reporter, but did not disclose the cause of death, the outlet reported Saturday.

Farrell’s sister Dale Candace Forsmoe announced her sister’s death on Facebook on Aug. 2.

Chance noted Farrell died unexpectedly of natural causes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was best known for her role as Flo Webster in “The Young and the Restless” and for her role as the mother of a troubled child in “It’s Alive.” She starred opposite James Garner in “Marlowe” and Steve McQueen in “The Reivers,” and played a movie hairstylist in “The Stunt Man.”

Farrell also played the ex-wife of Chuck Norris’ character in “Lone Wolfe McQuade” and starred in “Can’t Buy Me Love.” (RELATED: ‘Exorcist’ Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87)

Friends and family of the soap opera star are posting their condolences online and are paying tribute to the star’s long and successful career in entertainment.

Details surrounding when and where her funeral service was held, or why the death of the famous actress was not announced for several months, have not been made available at this time.