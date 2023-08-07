GOP Senator Praises Trump For Focusing On Economy, Avoiding ‘Rabbit Hole’ Of Smith Indictment

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama praised former President Donald Trump Monday for avoiding the “rabbit hole” of special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment during a Saturday speech, and discussing the economy.

Trump spoke in South Carolina Saturday, two days after he pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Fox Business host Kudlow previously criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for focusing too much on culture war issues and ignoring the economy during a June 2 appearance on “America’s Newsroom.” (RELATED: Fox News Host Says Republicans Should Prevent Biden From Having An ‘Economic Lane’ In 2024)

WATCH:



“When I was your president, the 30 year mortgage rate reached a record low of 2.65%, doesn’t that sound good? Sounds good,” Trump said during the Saturday address at a fundraiser for the South Carolina Republican Party. “Inflation was less than 1.9% and we had gasoline down to $1.87 a gallon.”

“I tell ya, he is up on his economics. He understands, we talked about fossil fuels, Larry,” Tuberville told Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. “You can’t do without fossil fuels in this country. It’s impossible. President Trump knows it, we all know it, even the Bidens know it, but that is their way to make sure that they attain control of this country and the people of this country.”

Trump currently leads DeSantis in the Real Clear Politics average of polls taken from July 12 to August 3, 53.7% to 15.7%, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6%.

“They’re trying to get President Trump to go down a rabbit hole on all of these indictments. They want him to spend his time and his effort defending himself and he understands the American people could care less,” Tuberville said. “They want to elect somebody elected president of the United States to help them. I’ve been in five or six states over the last two weeks, Larry, they know we’re in trouble.”

“The American people are not fooled any longer. They’re hurting. Their prices are outrageous,” Tuberville continued. “It is getting worse and they understand it all starts with fossil fuels but President Trump has got the answer.”

