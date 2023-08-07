‘Money Shows Up’: Byron Donalds Pushes Back Against Dem Congressman’s Comments On Hunter Allegations

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida pushed back against a Democratic congressman’s efforts to dismiss bribery allegations surrounding Hunter Biden, saying “money shows up” after Biden left countries.

Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts tried to dismiss concerns about the scandal Sunday.

“It is smoke that the Republicans are trying to gin up and yet no fire,” Auchincloss claimed on “Fox News Sunday.” “They are desperately trying to redirect Americans’ attention away from the most important indictment in American history, which is Donald Trump’s.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election.

“It’s flat out wrong but that’s their argument. We know what happened here,” Donalds told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Hunter Biden and Joe Biden set up accounts, set up LLCs, they were hiding money, concealing money, transferring it all over the place. Hunter Biden is traveling the world where Joe Biden is there. He leaves the country when Joe Biden leaves. All of a sudden money shows up. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see it.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

