Pac-12 Appears To Be On The Verge Of Collapse

This is absolutely insane.

One president in the Pac-12 conference reportedly attempted an incredibly large-sized merger of the remaining Pac-12 universities with the Big 12 before Friday’s splinter. Well, except for two who were left out of the possible plan.

A Pac-12 president reportedly contacted a Big 12 president after holding a meeting last week with George Kliavkoff, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. During that contact, the Pac-12 president reportedly asked if the Big 12 conference could take the last remaining 9 teams “except for Oregon State and Washington State.”

McMurphy did not provide any clarification on which president made the request, but we now know that reported plan was a failure because of Oregon and Washington going to the Big Ten, and each Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading to the Big 12.

How committed was Pac-12 to staying together? Following last Tuesday’s meeting w/commish George Kliavkoff, a Pac-12 president contacted a Big 12 president & asked if Big 12 “could take all (9) of us, except for Oregon State & Washington State?” source told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2023

This is straight up wild, man.

So as far as where we’re standing now with the Pac-12, only four teams remain — Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. Needless to say, the Pac-12 is toast.

What’s amazing to me is how quickly it collapsed. It’s like Bud Light with the Dylan Mulvaney collapse … it was a historic downfall with it being so massive and happening so rapidly. The same thing is happening with the Pac-12 with the whole realignment saga, so I guess we can say the Pac-12 is college football‘s Bud Light? (RELATED: Liberty Football Star Tajh Boyd Dies At 19)

Both are an utter disaster, so it works for me.