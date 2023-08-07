Editorial

Pac-12 Appears To Be On The Verge Of Collapse

The "Pac 12" logo is displayed on the filed during the college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Huskies 53-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
This is absolutely insane.

One president in the Pac-12 conference reportedly attempted an incredibly large-sized merger of the remaining Pac-12 universities with the Big 12 before Friday’s splinter. Well, except for two who were left out of the possible plan.

A Pac-12 president reportedly contacted a Big 12 president after holding a meeting last week with George Kliavkoff, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. During that contact, the Pac-12 president reportedly asked if the Big 12 conference could take the last remaining 9 teams “except for Oregon State and Washington State.”

McMurphy did not provide any clarification on which president made the request, but we now know that reported plan was a failure because of Oregon and Washington going to the Big Ten, and each Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading to the Big 12.

This is straight up wild, man.

So as far as where we’re standing now with the Pac-12, only four teams remain — Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. Needless to say, the Pac-12 is toast.

What’s amazing to me is how quickly it collapsed. It’s like Bud Light with the Dylan Mulvaney collapse … it was a historic downfall with it being so massive and happening so rapidly. The same thing is happening with the Pac-12 with the whole realignment saga, so I guess we can say the Pac-12 is college football‘s Bud Light? (RELATED: Liberty Football Star Tajh Boyd Dies At 19)

Both are an utter disaster, so it works for me.