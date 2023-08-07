Liberty Football Star Tajh Boyd Dies At 19

Liberty University offensive lineman Tajh Boyd has died, according to an announcement Sunday from the school.

Boyd was 19. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Flames head football coach Jamey Chadell and athletics director Ian McCaw issued the announcement in a letter to the Liberty community.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come,” reads the letter.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly. 🔗: https://t.co/2LSS6Uhe7d pic.twitter.com/ehQV0EZHtS — Liberty Flames (@LibertyFlames) August 6, 2023

With Liberty playing in Conference USA starting this season, the league also released a statement on Boyd’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @LibertyFootball student-athlete Tajh Boyd,” said C-USA. “Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time.” (RELATED: Drexel Basketball’s Terrence Butler Found Dead In Apartment)

A freshman at Liberty, Boyd played football at Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Virginia) before joining the Flames. There, the three-star recruit won two state championships before committing to Liberty over big schools Pittsburgh and Maryland.