‘Preachy, Man-Hating Zombielie’: Bill Maher Blasts ‘Barbie’ Movie In Such Legendary Fashion

Oh man … this is so great.

Preachy, man-hating and a #ZombieLie … those are just three ways that Bill Maher described the “Barbie” movie.

Taking to X Twitter, Maher gave a “review” (more of a blasting) of the film, and boy oh boy, was it legendary:

“OK, ‘Barbie’: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie?,” asked Maher. “Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. ‘Barbie’ is this kind of #ZombieLie.”

“Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there’s a Mattel board in real life, and it’s 7 men and 5 women,” Maher continued.

And things just gloriously escalated from there.

How can you not love Bill Maher in 2023?

I still haven’t seen the movie, and probably never will after everything that’s unfolded. Originally, I wanted to see it because of all the hype surrounding it, but following the “woke” backlash and a wife who just isn’t having it in regards to me watching it … yeah, most likely not happening at this point.

But hey, it doesn’t have to stop me from enjoying the popcorn content surrounding “Barbie.” (RELATED: Two Women Get Physical During ‘Barbie’ Movie Because Somebody Was Letting Their Kid Be A Little Snot)

And you better believe that’s what I’m doing.