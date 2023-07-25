Two Women Get Physical During ‘Barbie’ Movie Because Somebody Was Letting Their Kid Be A Little Snot

Man … people really are passionate about “Barbie.”

A near-brawl popped off between two women in a Brazilian movie theater during a screening of the hit movie “Barbie.” Things erupted during the credits of the Margot Robbie film, and to make things ironic, you also had Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” playing in the background.

Someone in the theater was apparently letting their kid play with a phone during the movie, watching videos and making noise which eventually led into a blowup after the film, according to people online via TMZ.

It’s not quite clear which individual is being hit with the accusations. All we know is that everybody looks foolish here.

I knew that “Barbie” was taking society and culture by storm, but this is on a completely new (and hilarious) level.

People are so passionate about this movie that they’ll start something up that involves a kid, and then on top of that, nearly brawl it out because they couldn’t hear Margot Robbie talk about how much she loves the LGBTQ+ agenda or Chinese Communist Party — or so I’ve heard. I haven’t actually seen the movie myself.

And don’t get it twisted, I like Margot. But it’s just funny to me.

On a daily basis, I’m always blogging about the destruction of society, whether it’s a fight, something scandalous, whatever it may be. And now here we are with people fighting because somebody couldn’t hear “Barbie” properly … and no, that kid shouldn’t have been on the phone, but you get my point. (RELATED: Arsenal Fans Brawl Each Other In MetLife Stadium While Gunners Get Spanked By Manchester United In Pre-Season Friendly)

And speaking of the kid, why on earth are we letting our kids play with phones in movie theaters?

That has to be one of the rudest things ever. I get why people got mad over that. Yeah, it doesn’t require violence and all that nonsense — I get the anger. But still …

“Barbie,” people. We’re fighting over “Barbie.” Truly a clown world.