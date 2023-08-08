Little League Baseball Coach Completely Knocks Out Umpire After Disagreeing With Call

Another clown showin’ out in front of kids.

I’m not exactly sure where this Little League Baseball game took place, but judging by the video, it looked like it was in Texas between two teams named TX Phenoms OGs and Toros 10U.

Well, in the bottom of the third inning — with the Toros already demolishing the Phenoms, 9-3 — the Toros came in and scored another run to bump their lead to 10-3. Getting the run in an extraordinarily close play at home plate, the coach of the Phenoms came out and expressed his displeasure about the umpire’s safe call.

While the two were chirping back and forth, the umpire eventually threw the coach out of the game. But instead of just kicking some dirt and walking back to the dugout like the professionals do, this coach proved why he’s still in Little League as he lunged towards the umpire with a punch/push combo to completely knock him out.

Just a despicable act.

This seems like a bit much. pic.twitter.com/BGZxASxvwm — Pat Light (@Pat_Light) August 8, 2023

What a joke, man.

It’s already irritating as it is to see a Little League Baseball coach knock out an umpire in such unprofessional behavior, but it’s even more irritating that he did this in front of a bunch of kids. It always grinds my gears when I see nonsense like this.

I think the entire United States should adopt what New Jersey did — by forcing parents and fans (add coaches in there too) who complain about umpires to be umps themselves before they’re allowed to return to games. (RELATED: Massive Brawl Involving Dozens Of Idiots, WWE-Style Chair Shots And People Thrown In The Water Creates Outright Chaos)

Such a great policy to stop such buffoonery.