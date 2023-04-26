NJ Little League Now Forcing Parents Who Confront Umpires To Suit Up Before They’re Allowed To Come Back To Watch

This story is absolutely hilarious.

Ever since Little League baseball has been around, there have been parents clashing with umpires over calls. It’s nothing new.

However, things are so bad with one league in southern New Jersey that they’re taking some intense steps to fix their problem, according to WPVI.

In the Deptford Township Little League, there’s a new rule this season that will require parents who complain to umpires to suit up and be one themselves. If someone in the stands confronts an umpire during a game, they will have to ump three before they will be allowed back to watch as a spectator.

“They think that the call was bad, which always amazes me that they can see a strike better over there than the umpire can one foot in back of them,” Deptford Township Little League President Don Bozzuffi told WPVI.

Bozzuffi said that the abuse from parents has been so bad that two umpires ended up quitting last week.

“They’re coming here, they’re being abused, they don’t need that,” Bozzuffi said. “So they’re walking away.”

A new rule at in South Jersey Little League is if a parent yells at umps in a little league game they are required to suit up and ump 3 games themselves before they can go back to watching their kids play. https://t.co/8Z0WV3s7eU — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) April 26, 2023

If you’re running a Little League, this is a genius way to combat unruly parents. Now I’m curious to see how drastic the dropoff will be with parents causing trouble, because I guarantee this will be so effective. (RELATED: Fernando Tatis Jr. Hilariously Dances To Chicago Cubs Fans Chanting That He’s On Steroids)

None of those parents are going to want to umpire in 90 degree heat after working an eight hour work day.