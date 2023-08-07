Editorial

Massive Brawl Involving Dozens Of Idiots, WWE-Style Chair Shots And People Thrown In The Water Creates Outright Chaos

Despicable, yet entertaining.

At an Alabama dock Saturday, utter chaos broke out after a brawl that featured dozens of people buffoons exploded, creating a scene you would see out of a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) — and it was captured on camera for our viewing pleasure.

The absolute insanity — which broke out after several boaters jumped a Montgomery Riverfront dock worker — saw multiple people taking WWE-style chair shots, another thrown into the water, and several in handcuffs.

As of Sunday, Montgomery police have four active warrants issued and more are likely coming as they continue to review video from the incident, according to WSFA. (RELATED: Logan Paul Gets Into Fight With Fan At Jake Paul’s Boxing Match After Winning Bout At WWE SummerSlam)

Trying to make room for the Harriott II Riverboat to dock, an employee attempted to get a group of boaters to move their pontoon boat. And things escalated from there with flying colors.

Just check out this outright craziness:

Idiotic entertainment … ya gotta love it.