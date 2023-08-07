Massive Brawl Involving Dozens Of Idiots, WWE-Style Chair Shots And People Thrown In The Water Creates Outright Chaos

Despicable, yet entertaining.

At an Alabama dock Saturday, utter chaos broke out after a brawl that featured dozens of people buffoons exploded, creating a scene you would see out of a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) — and it was captured on camera for our viewing pleasure.

The absolute insanity — which broke out after several boaters jumped a Montgomery Riverfront dock worker — saw multiple people taking WWE-style chair shots, another thrown into the water, and several in handcuffs.

As of Sunday, Montgomery police have four active warrants issued and more are likely coming as they continue to review video from the incident, according to WSFA. (RELATED: Logan Paul Gets Into Fight With Fan At Jake Paul’s Boxing Match After Winning Bout At WWE SummerSlam)

Trying to make room for the Harriott II Riverboat to dock, an employee attempted to get a group of boaters to move their pontoon boat. And things escalated from there with flying colors.

Just check out this outright craziness:

This video shows how the whole Alabama ferry brawl started. Brother man was doing his job telling these folks to move their boat so the ferry could dock. Privileged ass white people refused to move and then jumped him pic.twitter.com/6fPnjBDGsH — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2023

Black Aquaman gone get in hella trouble once his momma catch him pic.twitter.com/WxgOkPzExF — Wekglobal (@wekglobal) August 7, 2023

My Aquaman is Black. The heroic swimmer is 16-year old Aaren. pic.twitter.com/fLot132Iiv — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) August 7, 2023

GET ALLEM😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/agD9kimqJu — 𝔥𝔢𝚡 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔧 | fan account (@hexminaj) August 6, 2023

brodie with the chair was out to get his that day https://t.co/rWC8fdLOta pic.twitter.com/FVXRUMLGtO — KACE (@bestkac3) August 6, 2023

This is what happens when you don’t realize that your side lost the civil war. They beat crocks off of him. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wdh8Sq4Jqu — Melissa Nold, Esq. (@savage_esquire) August 7, 2023

A brawl took place at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. Reportedly, a group of white men attacked a black dock worker after he asked them to move their boat. In response, a group of black men intervened to defend the worker. Several were detained, and charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/4YhGGdB6IU — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 6, 2023

An extended version of the brawl that took place at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/JJTRLxzn2y — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 7, 2023

Another POV of the brawl that took place at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ekclNaSRoo — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 6, 2023

Idiotic entertainment … ya gotta love it.