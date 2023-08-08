Florida Man Allegedly Attacked Nurse, Then Stripped And Flooded Hospital’s Emergency Rooms

A Florida man is in hot water after allegedly attacking a nurse, stripping off his clothes and flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms Saturday, according to WPLG.

53-year-old Louis Sepesi allegedly started becoming angry in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, WPLG noted. The incident allegedly became violent when Sepesi reportedly abruptly entered an emergency room and shoved a patient. After shoving the patient, Sepesi allegedly attacked the nurse by pushing her in the head, per the Collier County Sheriff’s Office records.

To prevent further disruption, hospital personnel reportedly moved Sepesi to a separate room. Sepesi then removed his clothing and yanked a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, causing a major flood, WPLG reported. (RELATED: Children Seen Playing Around Naked Adult Bodies At ‘Clothing-Optional’ Pride Month Event)

The water damage to the hospital’s emergency rooms has reportedly resulted in losses estimated in the tens of thousands, the outlet noted.

Sepesi reportedly threatened responding officers. In response, the Naples officers reportedly tried to restrain him by using a Taser. Sepesi is currently detained and has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and four counts of criminal mischief, according to WPLG.