Ne-Yo Pushes Back On Apology From ‘Publicist’s Computer’ For Comments On Children Picking Their Gender

Legendary R&B songwriter and singer Ne-Yo doubled down Monday on his belief that children should not decide their gender identity or decide to receive sex change treatments.

Ne-Yo dismissed an apology purportedly written by his publicist, which stated that the musician acknowledged his previous comments about transgender children were “insensitive and offensive.”

The songwriter released a video on social media, saying that although he typically does not care what the public thinks of him, the topic of child sex changes is too important for him to stay silent on. (RELATED: Ne-Yo Apologizes For Asking Why It’s A ‘Good Idea’ To Let Kids Pick Their Gender)

“This is something I feel very strongly on. And I need y’all to hear this from the horse’s mouth and not to the publicist’s computer,” Ne-Yo said, “First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. Okay, that’s my reality.”

So Ne-Yo is NOT apologizing for defending children against the depravity of transgender extremism…pic.twitter.com/woTwOgectG — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 8, 2023

He said that he did not intend to offend anyone, but insisted that he has a right to voice his own opinions. He also said that he has “no beef” with the LGBT community, but that he believes allowing children should not decide to pursue sex change procedures.

“I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to they life. I will never be okay with that,” Ne-Yo said.

He said that he will “educate himself” further about about the topic, but he doubts that his mind will change.

“I doubt that there’s any book anywhere or any opinion that somebody’s going to tell me that’s gonna make me okay with letting a child make a decision like that. That’s just period point blank. And that’s how I feel,” Ne-Yo said

The R&B crooner said that if he gets cancelled he will “figure it out.”

Ne-Yo first came under fire for remarks he made on VladTV. He expressed astonishment that parents could allow their children to undergo sex change treatments.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” Ne-Yo said

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s 5… If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand,” he added.