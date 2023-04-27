Ne-Yo Says He’s Willing To Date Fans

Famous artist Ne-Yo finalized his divorce and said he is enjoying the single life — and he admitted he’s open to dating a fan.

Reporters caught up with the star at LAX and questioned him about his dating life. Ne-Yo admitted he was “in a happy place” when it came to “dating around,” according to a video captured by TMZ. He also admitted that more than a few ladies are sliding into his DM’s to try to get a chance to meet the star and become his next main squeeze. He replied candidly when asked if he would ever consider dating a fan. “Yeah man, that part don’t matter to me,” he said.

Ne-Yo was asked if he was particular about dating people that are at “his level,” but he didn’t seem too caught up in his own celebrity status. In fact, he shared some great reasons that dating a non-celebrity could actually be a benefit to him.

“I don’t even trip on things like that,” he said.

“Somebody on my level understand the plight of what I go thorough just as a person a celebrity or whatever the case may be,” he admitted.

“But at the same time we’re weirdos,” he said. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Sets The Record Straight On Dating Rumors)

“Us celebrities, we’re weirdos so I like normal people, so I like going for just regular people.” Ne-Yo said to TMZ.

His DM’s are likely to see much more action now …