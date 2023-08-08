Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, according to ABC News.

Lanez was found guilty of shooting and injuring Megan Pete, known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion, on December 23, 2022, according to ABC News. The sentencing was postponed numerous times due to Lanez obtaining new attorneys and filing a motion for a new trial which was denied. (RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Halts Career To Heal From Traumatic Shooting Incident)

Tory Lanez has officially been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. pic.twitter.com/KoHITfMluB — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 8, 2023

Lanez will not have the possibility of parole, ABC News reported.

“Tory did not get the sentence that we had certainly hoped for,” Jose Baez, Lanez’s attorney said to reporters outside the courtroom, according to ABC News. “I think the sentence that was handed down was incredibly harsh.”

Pete took the stand during Lanez’s trial and claimed that the rapper pointed the gun at her and shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before firing from his Cadillac Escalade.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade,” Pete said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Lanez’s legal team plans to file an appeal, ABC News reported.