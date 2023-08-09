Charlotte FC Play-By-Play Announcer Easily Has To Be One Of The Greatest Of All Time After His Mickey Mouse Stunt

This dude is a legend.

Last month, I blogged about Charlotte FC’s radio play-by-play voice Will Palaszczuk and one of the greatest sports calls ever after Mickey Mouse was suddenly heard celebrating a goal.

Swigoalski’s are best served with a braceski ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Nrwf6x9wK9 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 9, 2023

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it happened again — and on steroids at that.

And in the process, Palazczuk went from having one of the greatest calls ever to being one of the greatest ever.

Charlotte FC squared off against Houston Dynamo in a Leagues Cup Round of 16 match Monday night. H-Town was winning throughout the vast majority of the game after a Corey Baird goal in the 10th minute. When things started to get near the end, it appeared that Houston was going to lock things up and punch its tickets into the quarterfinals.

But then chaos exploded in the 80th minute, as Patrick Agyemang tied things up to give us a new ball game, but the insanity didn’t stop there. Before Apple TV could get the graphic up that Agyemang scored a goal, Charlotte FC landed another off a Micael own goal to put them up in the game, 2-1 — ultimately giving them the victory.

And if that doesn’t sound crazy enough, Mickey Mouse was soundtracking the whole thing.

WATCH:

Soooo… about last night… The call from one of the wildest sequences in @CharlotteFC history along with the final call that sent The Crown to the @LeaguesCup Quarterfinals from @WilliePStyle & @JessTalksFootie on @wfnz! #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/OjVh4ociaS — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) August 8, 2023

Just like that, Will Palaszczuk is easily one of the greatest play-by-play announcers of all time. My man gave us an epic Mickey Mouse call, and then followed it up with a sequel that was actually good … no, great! What a legend.

And with Charlotte playing my team (Inter Miami) Friday night, you better believe I’ll be tuned in to both Apple TV and Sports Radio WFNZ (where Palaszczuk calls “The Crown” games) because of Mickey Mouse expectations (and mixed with Messi’s magic at that), so Will — if you’re reading this — you know the drill. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Hilariously Eliminated From World Cup In Such Sweet, Sweet Poetic Justice)

I want a third round for the boys in pink.