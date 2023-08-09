College Football Fans Are Clamoring For The Debut Of 455-Pound Brione Ramsey-Brooks

My man is ready to beast!

He hasn’t played a single down in college football, but TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks is already creating a load of hype heading into the 2023 season. In fact, he may very well be the most popular player on TCU already.

Coming in at 6-foot-5 and 455 pounds, Ramsey-Brooks has been taking the world of football by storm with his mammoth size and incredible high school highlights.

A recruit out of South Oak Cliff High School in Texas, “Big Bubba” (his nickname) is about to begin his freshman season at Texas Christian University where he will be vying for a spot on the offensive line.

One video of Ramsey-Brooks circulating shows multiple shots of him pancaking defensive lineman in his high school days.

I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete. His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks. He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU. And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. https://t.co/MXU8fVxNeM pic.twitter.com/DJihl1y3CS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 8, 2023

Holy cow, just imagine being this big on the football field.

I know college is quicker and the talent pool is a lot deeper, but I can picture Ramsey-Brooks being a star. It’s way too early to talk about the NFL (and he’s too big to judge at the moment to see how quick or slow he’s going to be in the NCAA), but I could certainly see “Big Bubba” doing his thing in the Big 12. If that goes ever well, and it should, then we can go ahead and start talking about the pros. But that’s where I have him for now — a star at TCU. (RELATED: Eastern Michigan Football’s Brian Dooley Proves He’s Possibly The Best Teammate Ever After Gifting Scholarship)

And you know who this guy reminds me of?

I told you … this kid is gonna be a star.