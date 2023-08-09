Eastern Michigan Football’s Brian Dooley Proves He’s Possibly The Best Teammate Ever After Gifting Scholarship

Brian Dooley … a straight up king.

A walk-on for the Eastern Michigan University football team, Zack Conti wasn’t able to get a scholarship when he joined the program. Instead, he was forced to work and pay for college. Conti even sold plasma to make sure he had enough money.

Conti is now going viral because of his teammate Brian Dooley and an insanely cool decision that he made, gifting Conti with the rest of his scholarship so it can let off some pressure as he continues to work his way through school.

“He’s got another year and a half,” said Dooley. “That scholarship is going to help him more than it will help me.”

Nearing the end of his time in college, Dooley is close to completing his degree.

Putting the TEAM FIRST isn't easy, but to Team 132 it is #TheStandard… CULTURE MATTERS! Congratulations, @zackconti54

This is just so insanely cool.

A little bit insane, because I’m assuming that Brian Dooley put himself in a position where he has to pay for the rest of his school now, but at the same time, he could have it covered by NIL deals or just have wealthy parents. Who knows. I just know Eastern Michigan can’t be involved because of NCAA rules, but I digress.

More than anything though, this is cool. Coach is right, not many teammates are going to give up their scholarships, and understandably so. (RELATED: Pac-12 Appears To Be On The Verge Of Collapse)

But Dooley?

What a legend, man.