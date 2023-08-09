‘Weakest Our Country Has Ever Been’: Donald Trump Says He Believes Biden Is ‘Fully Compromised’

Former President Donald Trump tore into President Joe Biden on Wednesday, alleging that he’s a “compromised president.”

Trump ripped Biden during an interview on NewsMax, raising questions about Biden’s ethics while dealing with foreign countries while in office.

“I believe we have a compromised person as president. I believe that China has paid him a fortune,” he said. (RELATED: ‘This Is Organized Crime Activity’: James Comer Hints At Next Steps In Biden Family Investigation)

He alleged that America has been weak against China under the Biden Administration. He stated that China has been active in South America against American interests. He says that would have “never happened” if he were still in office.

“I think it’s the weakest our country has ever been, and I do think we do have a Manchurian candidate.”

He added that the Biden is a “fully compromised” president who is afraid of China because, he’s been paid a “tremendous amount of money, and he doesn’t want people to find out about it.”

Biden has been accused of trading foreign policy decisions for cash while serving as vice president under the Obama Administration. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer claimed in June that the Biden family may have accepted more than $40 million in bribes from foreign nationals, the New York Post reported.

During an interview, Comer said that he reviewed six of Biden’s policy decisions. Comer says these decisions “were made while Joe Biden was president early on — [where] we cannot come to any other conclusion as to why these decisions were made, other than the fact that this president is compromised,” the NY Post reported.