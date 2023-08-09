FBI Reportedly Kills Utah Man Who Allegedly Made Threatening Posts Towards Joe Biden

The FBI reportedly killed a man in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday who allegedly made threatening posts direct at President Joe Biden.

Agents shot Craig Deleeuw Robertson around 6:15 a.m. as they attempted to arrest him and search his home to investigate reported threatening messages toward the president and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, NBC News reported. He made a threat sent Monday saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper in preparation for Biden’s visit to Utah, according to the outlet.

Robertson also said he planned to assassinate Bragg in a parking garage and called him a political hack backed by Democratic donor George Soros, according to NBC News. Bragg is overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in relation to his former attorney Michael Cohen allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniel to keep quiet about a reported affair.

The FBI said the agency’s Inspection Division is reviewing the “agent-involved shooting” in a statement, according to NBC News.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” the statement reportedly read.

#BREAKING Per @NBCNews The FBI shot and killed a man in Provo, UT earlier today as part of a search and arrest warrant. In a statement, the FBI says it,“is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.” @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/SXYuDZLiSz — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 9, 2023



Biden was briefed on the FBI raid upon his arrival to New Mexico, the outlet reported. He is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday to address veterans health care.

The U.S. Secret Service said they are in “close coordination” with their law enforcement partners to protect the president, according to NBC News.

“The Secret Service is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats towards a protectee,” the statement read. “While we always remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, this is an FBI-led effort and we would refer any related questions to the FBI.”