Henry Ruggs Sentenced Over DUI Crash That Killed Woman

A judge sentenced Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and first round pick Henry Ruggs to 3-10 years in prison Wednesday following his guilty plea to a vehicular manslaughter charge in May, according to ESPN.

The conviction stems from a November 2021 drunk driving incident. Ruggs crashed into 23-year-old Tina Tintor, which resulted in a fiery wreck that killed Tintor and her dog, according to ESPN.

Ruggs’ was reportedly traveling over 150 miles per hour in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Despite braking when seeing Tintor’s Toyota RAV4, the Rav4 was launched 571 feet after the impact, ESPN noted. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Henry Ruggs Moments After He Allegedly Killed A Woman In A DUI Crash)

Though Ruggs reportedly refused a field sobriety test immediately following the incident, blood samples taken at the hospital revealed his blood alcohol content (BAC) levels were at .16, more than double Nevada’s state legal limit, according to ESPN.

Ruggs apologized to the Tintor family in court.

“I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many,” Ruggs said, per the New York Post.

Ex-NFL player #HenryRuggs spoke in court before a judge sentenced him for a deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas that he caused back in November 2021. As a result of the crash, 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, were killed. pic.twitter.com/A0a9mIKOBm — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 9, 2023

“I have no excuse. I pray that accepting responsibility in my guilty plea can allow me to begin the healing process and allow everyone involved to heal,” Ruggs remarked, according to UPI.

Clark County District Court judge Jennifer Schwartz, who handed down Ruggs’ sentence, said it was one of the more tragic cases she’d ever seen, ESPN noted.

Ruggs’ NFL future was once extremely bright. The Raiders drafted Ruggs in the first round in 2020. The University of Alabama prospect displayed rare speed, posting a 4.27 40 yard dash time at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the sixth fastest of all time at the Combine.

Ruggs, who was the first pick ever in the Raiders’ Las Vegas era, was released by the team immediately following the November 2021 crash.