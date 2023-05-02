REPORT: Former NFL First-Round Pick Henry Ruggs III Will Plead Guilty To Fatal DUI Crash

Former first-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III will plead guilty to a fatal DUI crash that occurred in November 2021, ESPN reported.

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The charges will carry a sentence of three to 10 years, ESPN reported. Ruggs waived his right to a Tuesday preliminary hearing that was delayed six times as part of the plea deal.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, attorneys for Ruggs, said in a statement Tuesday, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Nick Saban Talks About Leadership And Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A Car Crash

Police said he was driving the car at 156 mph resulting in the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, ESPN reported. Ruggs reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol level was at 0.161, more than twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.https://t.co/5gSilE8GIo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023

He was released on a $150,000 bond the day after the crash and has been under house arrest for the past year and a half with electronic devices monitoring his alcohol levels and location at all times. Ruggs was granted permission to leave his home twice a week to work out for three hours at a time at a training center in Las Vegas Valley, ESPN reported. Around the same time, he was allowed to travel to California so that he could receive unspecified medical treatment.

The Raiders immediately released Ruggs after the crash. Ruggs was a first round draft pick from Alabama in 2020.