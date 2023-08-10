Ex-NFL Defensive Back Buster Skrine Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Several Banks Of $100,000

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada Wednesday for allegedly defrauding several banks to the tune of $100,000, according to Durham Regional Police.

The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga alum’s scheme consisted of going to numerous financial institutions in the Durham area, telling them he was a retired NFL player and opening accounts with fraudulent checks. Skrine would then obtain a portion of the money in cash before the checks cleared, according to Durham Regional Police.

Skrine, a Georgia native, was attempting to leave Canada and head back to the United States when he was arrested at Pearson International Airport thanks to a joint effort between local police, Canada’s Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Durham Regional Police Services’ Fraud Investigation Service, said Durham Police.

He has been officially charged with four counts of fraud over $5000, seven counts of making false statements to procure money, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5000 and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5000. (RELATED: Former NFL Player Robert McCune Sentenced To Five Years In Prison)

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Skrine also spent time with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. He earned over $40 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.com.