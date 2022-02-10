Editorial

Former NFL Player Robert McCune Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

SEATTLE - DECEMBER 23: Robert McCune #58 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field on December 23, 2007 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Robert McCune will spend several years behind bars.

According to USA Today, the former Browns and Ravens linebacker has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme involving several former players that defrauded the National Football League’s Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of $2.9 million worth of fake claims were made, according to a report from Alicia Jessop.

Previously, Clinton Portis was also sentenced to time behind bars for his role in the fraudulent scheme.

Now, are these former players responsible for defrauding the NFL terrible people? Probably not. After all, they’re not accused of committing a violent crime.

They’re accused of stealing money and taking kickbacks, and if there’s one thing we know billionaires don’t tolerate, it’s people coming after their money.

I have no idea how these players thought they were going to get away with their scheme, but clearly, they were wrong.

Hopefully, Portis, McCune and everyone else involved learns from their mistakes and finds a way to still live a successful life down the road.