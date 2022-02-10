Former NFL Player Robert McCune Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

Former NFL player Robert McCune will spend several years behind bars.

According to USA Today, the former Browns and Ravens linebacker has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme involving several former players that defrauded the National Football League’s Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of $2.9 million worth of fake claims were made, according to a report from Alicia Jessop.

The Department of Justice just announced that former NFL player, Robert McCune, has been sentenced to five years in prison for submitting 68 false and fraudulent claims for himself and others totaling $2.9M to the NFL’s retired players’ healthcare system. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) February 9, 2022

Previously, Clinton Portis was also sentenced to time behind bars for his role in the fraudulent scheme.

Update: Former Washington RB Clinton Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison for defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL veterans, per @john_keim — JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 6, 2022

Now, are these former players responsible for defrauding the NFL terrible people? Probably not. After all, they’re not accused of committing a violent crime.

They’re accused of stealing money and taking kickbacks, and if there’s one thing we know billionaires don’t tolerate, it’s people coming after their money.

I have no idea how these players thought they were going to get away with their scheme, but clearly, they were wrong.

Hopefully, Portis, McCune and everyone else involved learns from their mistakes and finds a way to still live a successful life down the road.