‘That’s Gotta Be A Warning Sign’: CNN Host Confronts Biden Campaign Manager Over Trump’s Rising Poll Numbers

CNN’s Dana Bash confronted President Joe Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez on Thursday over former President Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers.
A recent CNN poll found 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, with Biden himself receiving a 41% approval rating. With his handling of the economy factored in, Biden received a 37% approval rating, according to the poll.
“Former President Trump … has been indicted three times, probably a fourth at the end of next week. Polls show that he’s tied with your candidate, with the president. That’s got to be a warning sign.”
“Well, again, we’re gonna stay focused on really ensuring that we’re communicating what this president has delivered for the American people. As we get out and as we talk to voters and as we remind them that so much of what they’re seeing around lowering prescription drug costs, around affordable internet, around new opportunities to get good union jobs that all of that is brought to them by President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Rodriguez said.
So as we continue to really reach out and take that message to voters, we know it’s a winning message. We saw it in 2020, we saw it in 2022, and we know we’ll see it again this election cycle,” she continued.
Bash also asked Rodriguez how the campaign planned on turning Biden’s souring poll numbers around. (RELATED: ‘I Just Can’t Get Over This Number’: CNN Host Shocked At Poll Showing Biden Cratering Among Key Demographic)
“We know it’s important that we’re not taking anything and any vote for granted this election cycle. We’re excited that we have built an incredible early start to our campaign. The enthusiasm that we’re seeing from a broad coalition of supporters, whether it’s through our national advisory board members… a state and local elected officials or through the historic coalition of endorsements that we have received starting with labor unions and women groups and conservation groups, we’re really excited to see that kind of enthusiasm,” she replied.
“At the end of the day, we know that that is in stark contrast to the extreme agenda we’re continuing to see from MAGA Republicans throughout the Republican field.”
Trump has touted his lead, saying during a Saturday speech in Columbia, South Carolina, that “we’re kicking Biden’s ass” in the polls. Despite three indictments, Trump’s poll numbers remain high, with data suggesting he is running within the margin of error of Biden.