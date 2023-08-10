‘That’s Gotta Be A Warning Sign’: CNN Host Confronts Biden Campaign Manager Over Trump’s Rising Poll Numbers

CNN’s Dana Bash confronted President Joe Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez on Thursday over former President Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers.

A recent CNN poll found 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, with Biden himself receiving a 41% approval rating. With his handling of the economy factored in, Biden received a 37% approval rating, according to the poll.

“Former President Trump … has been indicted three times, probably a fourth at the end of next week. Polls show that he’s tied with your candidate, with the president. That’s got to be a warning sign.”

“Well, again, we’re gonna stay focused on really ensuring that we’re communicating what this president has delivered for the American people. As we get out and as we talk to voters and as we remind them that so much of what they’re seeing around lowering prescription drug costs, around affordable internet, around new opportunities to get good union jobs that all of that is brought to them by President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Rodriguez said.

So as we continue to really reach out and take that message to voters, we know it’s a winning message. We saw it in 2020, we saw it in 2022, and we know we’ll see it again this election cycle,” she continued.