‘He Holds A Lot Of Answers’: Comer Teases Upcoming Testimony From Another Hunter Biden Business Associate

Republican Rep. James Comer said Thursday that Eric Schwerin would soon testify before the House Oversight Committee about the Biden family’s business deals.

Schwerin, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, visited the White House at least 19 times during the Obama administration, when President Joe Biden served as vice president. He turned over documents to the House Oversight Committee after a February request for the documents. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Pathetic Story’: Former Trump Official Says Biden Is In A ‘Heap Of Trouble’ Over Hunter’s Business Deals)

WATCH:



“There have been some initial communication between Schwerin and our office but, you know, he holds a lot of answers to our questions,” Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “He obviously met with the president countless times in the White House when Joe Biden was vice president, when Obama was president.”

“He did the books for Joe Biden,” Comer continued. “He apparently had the authority to deposit checks and write checks on behalf of Joe Biden and his name is also affiliated with some of these shell companies, so Schwerin has a lot of knowledge.”

Devon Archer, another former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“What was the business?” Comer asked. “The business was influence peddling and that is kind of illegal because that would require you to be a registered foreign agent if that is what they were doing and the fact that they were putting Joe Biden on the phone and possibly commingling funds with Joe Biden, that puts Joe Biden in a very, very bad place at the end of this investigation.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.