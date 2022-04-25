Psaki Dodges On Biden’s White House Meeting With Hunter Biden’s Business Partner

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that she doesn’t “have any information on” reports that Hunter Biden’s business partner made multiple visits to the White House between 2009 and 2015.

The New York Post reported on the visits Saturday, citing visitor logs from former President Barack Obama’s time in office. The Post noted that Eric Schwerin, one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, visited the White House at least 19 times and even sat with then-Vice President Joe Biden during one trip.

Psaki was pressed about the visitor logs – specifically what Schwerin was meeting about and why he had such access to the White House – during Monday’s press briefing. The press secretary said had little to offer.

“I don’t have any information on that. I’m happy to check and see if we have any more comment,” Psaki said. (RELATED: From ‘Russian Disinformation’ To ‘We Don’t Comment On The Laptop’: White House’s Messaging On Hunter Biden’s Laptop Quietly Shifts)

The visitor logs coincide with renewed interest into Hunter Biden. News continues to break from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, and the president’s son is facing an ongoing federal investigation into his foreign business dealings and tax affairs.

The White House has declined to comment on news surrounding Hunter Biden and the administration is standing by the president’s 2020 claim that “nothing was unethical” regarding his son’s overseas business dealings.

The Post’s report on the Obama-era visitor logs throws another one of Biden’s assertions – that he “never” spoke with Hunter Biden about “his overseas business dealings” – into question.

Psaki said April 5 that Biden’s comment remains accurate.