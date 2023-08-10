Kuwait, Lebanon Move To Ban ‘Barbie’ Movie, Citing ‘Homosexuality And Sexual Transformation’

Two countries in the Middle East have made efforts to ban the “Barbie” movie, citing themes of “homosexuality and sexual transformation” that leaders say go against national values and beliefs, according to multiple reports.

Leaders from both Kuwait and Lebanon have found issues with the “Barbie” film, with Kuwait arguing the movie promotes “ideas and beliefs that are alien to” its society, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday, citing local media. Lafy Al-Subei’e, undersecretary of the Ministry for Press and Publication in Kuwait, said that before showing any film, the “cinematic censorship committee” usually censors certain scenes that may not align with their “public ethics,” according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

“While deciding on any foreign movie, the committee usually orders censoring of the scenes that run counter to public ethics,” Al-Subei’e said regarding the committee’s decision to cancel the showing of “Barbie” in the country.

#Kuwait bans ‘#Barbie‘ and ‘#TalktoMe‘ movies Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the filmhttps://t.co/tKhLl0QtUR — Gulf News (@gulf_news) August 10, 2023

“But a film carries alien concepts, message or unacceptable behavior, the committee decides to bars [sic] the stuff in question as a whole,” he continued, adding that the practice applies to “foreign” films, as well. (RELATED: Vietnam Bans ‘Barbie’ Movie Over Territorial Dispute With China)

Similarly, Lebanon’s culture minister Mohammad Mortada issued a request to ban the “Barbie” movie Wednesday, citing concerns it promotes “homosexuality and sexual transformation,” according to Arab News.

Mortada also argued the movie “contradicts values of faith and morality,” the outlet reported.

The “Barbie” movie, which features Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has made more than $1 billion since its release in late July, according to CNN.