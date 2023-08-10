Contestant Kicked Off ‘Big Brother’ For Using Racial Slur

Contestant Luke Valentine was kicked off the reality show “Big Brother” on Wednesday after live footage caught him using the n-word in a conversation with other contestants, according to TMZ.

Valentine was having a conversation with housemates Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli when he used the racial slur. CBS and the reality show’s producers responded by removing Valentine from the house, citing the show’s code of conduct. (RELATED: Missouri Teacher Loses Job After Allegedly Hurling Racial Slur)

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS and the reality show’s producers told TMZ.

“We were in the fucking [inaudible] room, [n-word],” Valentine said before laughing it off. Wurtenberger and Goueli appear shocked before exiting.

“You gotta go to bed, Luke,” Wurtenberger said on the live stream. Valentine told Fields it was a “slip of the tongue” and continued laughing.

