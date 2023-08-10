‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’: American Airlines Passenger Speaks Out After Viral Video

The woman behind the viral “not real” passenger tirade on an American Airlines flight in July says her “life has been blown up,” according to the Daily Mail.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive from Dallas, Texas, explained in an interview with the Daily Mail that once “things go viral” they end up changing things, and begged people not to “judge” her based off the incident on American Airlines Flight 1009. Gomas had reportedly been involved in a dispute with her family members regarding stolen Airpods, according to the outlet.

“My life has been blown up. It’s frightening,” Gomas told the outlet. “Things go viral and everything changes.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Gomas breaks silence on viral airplane meltdown https://t.co/9deuqnSfgH pic.twitter.com/3loLk8dU35 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 10, 2023

“No one knows anyone else’s story,” Gomas told the outlet. “And no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.”

Gomas told the outlet that not only are people “staking out” her house and going through her mail, but her neighbors’ homes are allegedly being monitored as well, the outlet reported.

Video footage began circulating on TikTok showing Gomas moving toward the front of an airplane, loudly proclaiming, “you can say whatever you want. I’m telling you I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Getting The F*ck Off’: Woman Apparently Hallucinating Freaks Out Over Imaginary Airplane Passenger)

“I don’t give two fucks, but I am telling you right now, that motherfucker back there is not real,” Gomas says, pointing toward the back of the plane. “And, you can sit on this plane and you can fucking die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Airline personnel reportedly had to escort her off the plane. The flight was also delayed for other passengers on board as they were made to deplane so the aircraft could be screened for anything suspicious, according to police documents cited by the New York Post.