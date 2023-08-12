Georgia Prosecutor Summons Top Witnesses To Testify In Trump Grand Jury Over Election Charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating former President Donald Trump over his alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, issued subpoenas on Saturday to two top witnesses to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday, according to their tweets.

Willis has been investigating Trump and members of his 2020 campaign team since 2021 after he allegedly attempted to reverse the results of the state’s presidential election following his narrow loss to Joe Biden. Willis issued subpoenas to former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia and George Chidi, a former writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia’s largest newspaper, to testify before the grand jury that will consider whether to indict Trump, according to comments on their social media. (RELATED: Georgia’s Republican Lt Governor Describes How To Restore Faith In Elections And What The GOP Must Do To Win In The Future)

“I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness,” Duncan wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been asked to appear before a Fulton County grand jury Tuesday, he confirms to CNN, one of the strongest indications yet that the district attorney will begin presenting the Trump case before a grand jury early next week. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 12, 2023

“I’ve just received a call from District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. I have been asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury,” Chidi tweeted.

Duncan served as the lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023. Chidi allegedly witnessed a meeting of false electors seeking to create an Electoral College certificate of Trump’s victory in Georgia, even as the state legislature had officially certified Biden’s win, according to an article he wrote in The Intercept.

Trump’s Jan. 2 phone call with Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is at the center of the case, according to the New York Times. Trump allegedly pressured Raffensperger during the call to overturn the results of the election by conducting investigations to make up the deficit of his votes to Biden.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said on the call, according to a transcript published by CNN. “[Y]ou guys are so wrong. And you treated this. You treated the population of Georgia so badly.”

“[U]nder the law you’re not allowed to give faulty election results, OK? You’re not allowed to do that. And that’s what you done,” he said, according to the transcript.

If Trump is indicted by Willis, it will be his fourth set of criminal charges, with others being state charges in New York as well as federal charges in Miami and Washington D.C. Trump is currently the leading candidate in the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election with an average of 54.2% support nationally, according to RealClearPolitics.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

