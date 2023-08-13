‘Bud Light Them’: Skittles Sparks Outrage After Strange Pro-LGBTQ Packaging

We’ve got another Bud Light on our hands, ladies and gents!

After putting out some strange pro-LGBTQ packaging, Skittles is getting blasted with lash back from Americans who have now turned sour on the candy. In fact, they’re now gloriously calling for a Bud Light-style boycott on the rainbow brand.

Skittles’ parent company, the Wrigley Company (which is owned by Mars Incorporated), sparked outrage after switching up the traditional rainbow packaging for messages and illustrations that promote the LGBTQ community. Now black and white, the packaging features phrases such as “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Joy is Resistance.”

Designed in a collaboration with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, this is the fourth year that Skittles has worked with the organization to promote LGBTQ sentiment.

.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen. Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

And the backlash towards Skittles has been great ever since:

WTF is this crap on a candy wrapper? pic.twitter.com/tSNwSuuzry — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 11, 2023

I’m done with skittles — Libertarianesque Person (@libertarianesqu) August 11, 2023

I keep seeing this language “Resistance” How does Joy equate Resistance?? — Jen Willi🔑 (@JWill10317) August 11, 2023

Can skittles just like sell candy? Why do they have to inject this garbage? You’re a CANDY company ffs pic.twitter.com/oOCcIFEb7O — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 11, 2023

They lost a customer who has 4 kids. — Modern Papist (@ModernPapist) August 11, 2023

I thought skittles was recalled because of toxic food coloring. Guess they’re just toxic all the way around. — AngelArs (@JusticeForFacts) August 12, 2023

I can’t help but to chuckle at this whole thing.

Since we’ve been going through the Bud Light disaster with their fiasco with Dylan Mulvaney, the left has been pushing back on our argument of “stop pushing this stuff on our kids” with “it’s a beer though, not for kids” … so what’s their response now?

You literally have candy (all kids’ first true love) out here pushing LGBTQ messaging on children now, and they’ve been doing it for years at this point. So, lefties, I have to ask you … why are you supporting this stuff being pushed on kids? (RELATED: Disney Continues To Collapse As Multiple Revenue Streams Spiral Down The Toilet)

Sounds a bit creepy to me, just sayin’.