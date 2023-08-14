Looting Breaks Out At Lil Durk Concert After False Active Shooter Call

Fans experienced a chaotic scene while attending Lil Durk’s concert in Chicago on Saturday after a false active shooter call triggered absolute pandemonium.

The famous rapper was nearing the end of his concert at the United Center when police descended on the venue armed with rifles, shouting out at fans to exit the building immediately, according to TMZ. Fans scattered in every direction as police attempted to locate a shooter, and video footage of the incident captured the sheer panic as everyone scrambled to safety, the outlet reported. The active shooter call was later determined to be a false alarm.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show,” the venue said, according to TMZ. “It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority.”

“We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely,” United Center added, per the outlet.

Active Shooter During Lil Durk Concert in Chicago, Fans Looting 7/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/xyhLbpEGER — Spate Media (@spatemagazine) August 13, 2023

Many fans began streaming the terrifying scene to their social media accounts. Other fans took advantage of the moment by pausing long enough to steal some of Lil Durk’s merchandise on their way out of the building.

Video footage of the looters climbing into the merchandise areas and helping themselves to the items quickly made the rounds online, and Lil Durk himself posted an Instagram story venting his anger at the thieves. (RELATED: Video Captures Popular Rapper’s Horrifying On-Stage Injury)

I’ve never been to a concert with an active shooter like at Lil Durk’s concert in #Chicago last night. Apparently it was a false alarm. But can you imagine the terror? #summerjam pic.twitter.com/3bXNem85lw — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD – she/they 🇺🇦 (@TTEcclesBrown) August 13, 2023

There was no evidence of an active shooter on site, and no injuries were reported, according to TMZ.

No arrests have been made in relation to the false call.