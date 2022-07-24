Multiple Shot In Peck Park, Los Angeles. LAPD Declares Citywide Tactical Alert

Witnesses and local officials report multiple victims after a mass shooting that began at 3:51 pm Sunday at San Pedro’s Peck Park, in Los Angeles.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene where initial reports indicate several people are believed to have been hit, according to BNO News. Police believe there may have been multiple shooters involved and have revealed that the shooting may be gang-related, BNO News reported. “The whole park is a crime scene,” a dispatcher said, according to the outlet. LAPD has declared a citywide tactical alert while the suspects remain at large, CBS reported.

Mass shooting at Peck Park in Los Angeles https://t.co/oI0CE8Iazi — International Affairs (@Int_AffairsNews) July 24, 2022

Multiple victims have reportedly been seriously injured and unconfirmed reports of fatalities have begun to surface. There are possibly more injured victims that have not yet been accounted for, BNO News continued.

“The circumstances, total number of patients and precise nature of their injuries has yet to be confirmed,” said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, according to BNO News.(RELATED: ‘No More Mass Shootings’: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Laments Mass Shooting)

🚨🇺🇸#California: Mass Shooting at Peck Park in Los Angeles, California. Updates via @IntelPointAlert pic.twitter.com/jzk8ZdZ6V0 — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) July 24, 2022

Humphrey also reported that gunfire was heard at or near a car show that was taking place at the park. Several witnesses have reported hearing dozens of gunshots, according to BNO News.

The story continues to develop, and we will report on updates as they become available.