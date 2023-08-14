Woman Sues Restaurant Chain For $50,000 After Allegedly Slipping On Ham

A woman, Alice Cohen, filed a lawsuit on Friday in Suffolk Superior Court against Eataly Boston after breaking her ankle from allegedly slipping on a slice of ham at the Prudential Center food hall last year, according to NBC 10 Boston.

Cohen and her husband, Ronald, were shopping at Eataly Boston at the time of the incident, according to the outlet. The New Hampshire plaintiff seeks $50,000 in damages from the restaurant because a piece of prosciutto on the ground where free samples were offered allegedly caused her fall on Oct. 7, 2022, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Bear Crashes Colorado Wedding, Gobbles Up All The Cannoli)

The victim apparently sprained her left ankle and suffered a distal fibular avulsion fracture, the outlet noted. Her medical bills exceeded $7,500. Cohen’s lawyers claim the injury caused “a loss of enjoyment of life” and “great pain and suffering.”

Eataly Boston “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit said, according to NBC 10. Ronald is also listed as a plaintiff of the lawsuit who reportedly “suffered from the loss of consortium of his wife.”

The restaurant has until Dec. 11 to respond to Cohen’s lawsuit in court, the outlet noted.