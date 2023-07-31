Man Sues Taco Bell For Falsely Advertising Amount Of Meat In Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas

A New York man has filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell for alleged false advertisement regarding the amount of meat and other ingredients found in certain products, according to the filing.

Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in a United States District Court in New York on Monday against a Taco Bell in New York City. After purchasing a Mexican Pizza at a Taco Bell in Ridgewood for “$5.49 plus tax,” Siragusa was severely disappointed by the quantity of “beef and/or ingredients” found in products such as the Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican pizza, and the veggie Mexican pizza, according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff viewed Taco Bell’s advertisements on the internet and at the store location before purchasing his Mexican Pizza and expected the Mexican Pizza that he purchased to contain a similar amount of beef and bean filling as contained in the pictures of the Mexican Pizza in Taco Bell’s advertisements,” the lawsuit read. (RELATED: Thai Man Sues Wife For Allegedly Hiding Lottery Winnings, Leaving Him And Marrying Her Lover)

Taco Bell was sued today in a false advertising class action. Consumers allege that Taco Bell misrepresents the amount of beef in the Crunchwrap Supreme “by at least double the amount.” pic.twitter.com/a0J84dsMin — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) July 31, 2023

Siragusa claims that Taco Bell had falsely advertised the products to have “at least double” the actual ingredients found in them than they actually do, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit continues to say that Taco Bell’s advertisements are “especially concerning now” given inflation, and the high costs of food and meat prices.

“Many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit states.

Siragusa is seeking at least $5 million on behalf of “himself” and others who may have purchased these items from the Taco Bell in Ridgewood, The Washington Post reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to Taco Bell for a statement but did not receive a response back.