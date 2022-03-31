REPORT: Bruce Willis Misfired Weapons Amid Health Battle

Bruce Willis reportedly misfired a weapon on the set of “Hard Kill” in 2020 due to declining cognitive ability.

The LA Times reported that Bruce Willis’ mental health has been declining for several years, and while filming “Hard Kill” in Cincinnati, he reportedly misfired a gun loaded with blanks multiple times. The publication reported that Willis was supposed to say a particular line before firing the weapon, but failed to follow the script several times. Lala Kent, who starred alongside Willis in the film, said she was shaken by the misfiring on set as she was relying on Willis’ line as her cue to duck out of the line of fire. “Because my back was to him, I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me,” she said, according to the LA Times.

Those around him reported the incident, the LA Times stating that, “nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Gun That Killed Woman, Injured Director On Movie Set: Sheriff’s Office)

Willis’ family announced Wednesday that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive condition which affects his ability to communicate. Since the announcement, people close to Willis have come forward to highlight his recent decline.

“White Elephant” director Jesse Johnson, who filmed with Willis in April 2021, stated, “it was clear that he was not the Bruce I remembered.” Johnson went on to describe a series of buffers that had been implemented to assist Willis through his struggles, the LA Times reported.

The outlet stated that Willis’ management team implemented contracts that restricted him from filming for more than two days. During those days, they stated Willis was only to work a maximum of eight hours, with reports indicating he rarely made it through that entire duration, and frequently stopped shooting after just four hours.

According to the LA Times, Willis was frequently assisted by another actor who remained by his side feeding him his lines through an earpiece, commonly known as an “earwig.” Willis also reportedly used a body double on site who would take his place during the moments he was unable to see a scene through to the end.