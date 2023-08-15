‘I Can’t Talk About Titties’: Drake Cautions Fans To ‘Keep’ Their ‘Bras On’

Drake shared an important update with fans who attended Saturday night’s concert in Los Angeles by asking them to keep their bras on.

The Canadian rapper is accustomed to fans throwing lingerie onto the stage during his performances, but this time, when a bra was tossed onto the stage, he let concert-goers know that his 5-year-old son Adonis was attending the show and this particular gathering had to be toned right down to the PG level. A fan-captured TikTok video shows the moment he rejects the bras and asks for fan cooperation. (RELATED: Fan Who Tossed 36G Bra At Drake Now Working With Playboy)

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake said to the packed crowd at the Kia Forum.

He picked up a bra that was thrown on the stage and kicked it right off the edge.

“So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” he told the crowd. “So y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night,” he said to the audience. (RELATED: Harry Styles Hit In The Eye By Object Thrown Onto Stage)

The crowd started roaring with laughter and thunderous applause as they cheered on the star’s unexpected announcement.

It has become a new phenomenon to throw bras onto Drake’s stage, and while the rapper seems to have found this to be an amusing gesture, fellow rapper The Game thinks differently. When fans started throwing bras at him during his performance at the Garden Grove Amphitheatre in Orange County, he shut down the trend completely.

“I don’t be doing no tricking!!!” he said, as he tossed the bra away, as seen in a video posted by TMZ.