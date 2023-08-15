Famous Scammer Says She Has ‘Not Made Great Choices’ While Giving Peek Into Her Life Under House Arrest

Famous con artist Anna Delvey admitted to not making good decisions while reflecting on her life under house arrest in an interview with Variety.

The notorious scammer was found guilty of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services in 2019, and was detained by ICE for overstaying her Visa in 2021, according to Variety. She was subsequently placed under house arrest and continues to battle to remain in the United States.

“I regret a lot of decisions I’ve made in the past. I have not made great choices,” Delvey told Variety.

Delvey’s case dominated the headlines, as fascinated viewers from around the world tuned in to learn about her criminal actions. She quickly became a recognized figure for all the wrong reasons. Many wondered if the famous scam artist truly regretted her actions. She insists she’s paid her dues to society and done everything in her power to right her wrongs.

“Me moving on does not mean that I’m saying everything I did was so right. I learned from my mistakes. I paid restitution in full,” she said.

“I paid my legal fees. I never had any public defender. I never took money from the government. Nobody’s paying my rent. Nobody’s paying for anything. So, people, what else is there?” Delvey shot back at her haters, according to Variety.

“My mistakes are very public, and I will have to live with it forever,” she told Variety. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Con Artist Plans To Speak With MBA Students At Harvard)

She remains confined in the East Village in New York City and is pursuing a podcast and other home-based opportunities to earn a living while on house arrest, but being home all the time doesn’t help her distance herself from the past. Instead, she said it traps her in reality.

“It gets thrown back into my face every day pretty much,” Delvey said about her notorious past.