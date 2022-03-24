Anna Sorokin Said She’s ‘Happy To Hear’ Jen Psaki Is Watching Documentary About Her

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin said she was “happy to hear” that White House press secretary Jen Psaki was “enjoying” the new Netflix miniseries about her life Wednesday.

“[I’m] happy to hear that Jen Psaki is enjoying me during her ‘Netflix and quarantine’ time out,” Sorokin, 31, told the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Movie With Ana De Armas Officially Rated NC-17 For ‘Some Sexual Content’)

After former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted that she would appreciate movie recommendations during her COVID-19 quarantine, Psaki responded Tuesday that she was watching “Inventing Anna” during her own quarantine.

“Finally watching Inventing Anna (and recommend!),” Psaki wrote. “And highly recommend lots of water, tea and juice.”

Clinton responded, “Thank you for the tips, Jen—and hope you feel better soon!”

Sorokin, who is from Russia, is staying at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, for overstaying her visa, the Daily Mail reported. Sorokin said she has been given an emergency stay to stop a deportation order issued in February.

“Also just got a stay from ICE and wondering if the two are somehow connected,” Sorokin told the Daily Mail.

Sorokin, whose alias was Anna Delvey, was arrested after posing as a German heiress and swindling banks, hotels, and individuals out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She was convicted in 2019 on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services. Sorokin was released in February 2021 for good behavior after being sentenced to four to 15 years in prison, according to the outlet.

Shonda Rhimes’ hit series “Inventing Anna” is based on the life of the fake German heiress.

Rachel Williams, a former friend and then victim of Sorokin’s, criticized the con artist for profiting off her notoriety in a February column in Time. Citing Freedom of Information Act requests obtained by BBC News and court filings obtained by the New York Post, Williams claimed Netflix paid Sorokin for the rights to her story that then paid both Anna herself and her attorneys’ fees for a total of $320,000.