Former Federal Prosecutor Slams Trump Indictment As ‘Frankenstein’ That ‘Needs To Be Torn Apart’

A former federal prosecutor said Tuesday that the indictment of Trump secured by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was a “Frankenstein” that should “be torn apart.”

“I will tell you that my assessment of this case is a Frankenstein that Mary Shelley would have been repulsed by. It needs to be displayed. It needs to be torn apart and the creator needs to be run out of office,” Brett Tolman told guest host Pete Hegseth on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” “I don’t say that lightly.” (RELATED: Sol Wisenberg Warns Of ‘Very Dangerous’ Trump Charges That Label ‘Protected Political Speech’ As ‘Criminal Activity’)

WATCH:



A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

“You are using a RICO statute that is aimed at organizations that conduct themselves purely for corrupt reasons and engaging in criminal behavior and conduct that we are trying to root out under the guise of some legal business,” Tolman continued. “That is what RICO is all about. I have brought those cases. My last RICO case was against a very complex gang operating as a virtual cartel… Someone like Fani Willis is using it for political reasons.”

Special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Legal experts noted that much of the conduct Smith claimed was criminal in the indictment appeared to be protected by the First Amendment.

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said that the indictment not only attacked the First Amendment, but also Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

“It looks like every overt act that they alleged and to me, it is a shame that somebody with a legal degree is trying to analyze a lawful election challenge under the lens of criminal law,” Tolman said.

