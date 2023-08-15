‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dead At 36

Game of Thrones” actor Darren Kent died Friday at the age of 36 after a long battle with osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder.

His death was confirmed in a statement released to Facebook by his representatives at Carey Dodd Associates.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” they wrote. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.”

His long-standing career as an actor reached its peak with an appearance in a 2014 episode of “Game of Thrones,” according to The New York Post.

Kent played a goat herder from Slavers Bay on the show alongside Emilia Clarke. In the scene, his character approaches Daenerys Targaryen, played by Clarke, holding his dead daughter’s charred bones. His character claims to have witnessed his daughter being burned alive by one of Daenerys’ dragons, according to Wiki of Westeros.

The statement included an emotional tribute to the star who left his friends and family far too soon.

“Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” the statement added.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

Kent’s incredible talents as an actor also led to significant roles in popular UK television series such as “Eastenders” and “Shameless.” The actor also appeared in the film “Mirrors” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” (RELATED: Famous Rapper And Collaborator Dead At Age 50)

Friends, family, and loved ones are sharing memories of the star online, forever remembering his contributions to the world of entertainment.

His exact cause of death has not yet been revealed.