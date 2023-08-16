‘That’s Got To Be Frustrating’: MSNBC Anchor Questions Gretchen Whitmer On Trump Dominating Polls

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell questioned President Joe Biden’s re-election co-chair and Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the frustration of former President Donald Trump polling alongside Biden.

Mitchell noted a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that found Biden is tied with Trump in a hypothetical matchup, 43%-43%. Other polls indicate Biden’s approval rating among Americans is sinking, with a recent CNN poll finding only 37% of those polled approve of Biden.

“Despite the economic progress and the lowering of inflation and what has been done — spades in the ground on a lot of the projects — despite all of that, here you’ve got Donald Trump, a former president, in so much legal trouble — four indictments — and yet a New York Times/Siena College Poll of a hypothetical matchup between him and the president, he’s tied 43-43 with President Biden. That poll was taken before this last indictment. That’s got to be frustrating to you as a co-chair and to the White House,” Mitchell said. (RELATED: ‘That’s Gotta Be A Warning Sign’: CNN Host Confronts Biden Campaign Manager Over Trump’s Rising Poll Numbers)

WATCH:

“At the end of the day, voters are not stupid. They are very smart,” Whitmer said. “They know who is really working to improve the quality of their lives, who is working to codify rights instead of taking them away from people, who are working to make sure that all people in this country can get on a path to prosperity. So, ultimately, that’s how elections are decided. I’m confident that what this president has done is inuring for the benefit of Americans’ lives. And as we get closer to the election, that will drive how votes are. But, we take no one for granted. That’s why the work that he has done, the focus on all people, and creating paths to prosperity and making America a friendly place to do business and to grow jobs. That’s what’s important.”

Whitmer argued it will be “very clear” that Biden should be re-elected.

“We see what he has done,” she said.

“He has my support, as well as a lot of those moderate Democratic governors.”

Trump has touted his lead, recently saying, “We’re kicking Biden’s ass” in the polls. Despite four indictments, Trump’s poll numbers both against Biden and in the Republican primary remain high, with data suggesting he is running within the margin of error of Biden.