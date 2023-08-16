Bruce Springsteen Abruptly Cancels Concert Dates

Legendary artist Bruce Springsteen abruptly canceled his Philadelphia concert just hours ahead of his first two performances at Citizens Bank Park.

The musician’s representatives took to social media to notify fans that things would not be proceeding as planned, due to illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” they wrote to Twitter on Wednesday. The update was viewed nearly 300,000 times in less than an hour.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

The team did not provide further information on what type of illness Springsteen is facing, or how long they anticipate he will be absent from the live stage.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” his team wrote to Twitter. (RELATED: ‘I Tried To Bribe The Pilot’: Lionel Richie Apologizes For Last-Minute Concert Cancelation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

His current condition remains unclear. It is not yet certain if future tour dates beyond Friday’s concert will also be affected by illness-related cancelations.

Fans are tuning in to social media for further updates as this situation continues to unfold.