‘I Tried To Bribe The Pilot’: Lionel Richie Apologizes For Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

Lionel Richie apologized to fans for having to cancel his concert at the last minute and said he tried to bribe a pilot to get there.

The famous singer was scheduled to play Saturday with Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden in New York City but was forced to postpone the entire show an hour after it was set to begin. Fans had already gathered for the event, which was later pushed back to Monday night. Fan-shared video showed Richie’s on-stage apology Monday.

“I had two ‘no’s’ to come at the same time,” Richie said.

He went on to explain that poor weather conditions were to blame and offered some insight to fans as to how the situation unfolded.

“And when those two decided it’s a ‘no’ — when God says ‘no’ and when the pilot says ‘no,’ the answer … is no,” Richie explained.

He expressed his deep desire to maintain his commitment to entertain his fans and described the lengths he was prepared to go to.

“I tried to bribe the pilot. And the pilot said, ‘I do want to see my wife tomorrow,'” Richie said to the crowd.

Richie then gave the fans what they had been waiting for.

“So tonight we are going to make up for that. I apologize for that a thousand times,” he said as he walked toward his piano and prepared to entertain his fans.

Fans were able to use their tickets from the canceled show to gain entry to the rescheduled show Monday.

Richie is currently headlining the “Sing a Song All Night Long Tour” with Earth Wind & Fire with plenty more stops on the next leg of the tour.