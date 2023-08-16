Laura Ingraham Says Trump Charges Will ‘Justify’ Limits On Speech After Media Begs For Protection From GOP Voters

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday that the charges against former President Donald Trump will be used to “justify limits” on free speech and added that corporate media outlets fear GOP voters.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump. (RELATED: Sol Wisenberg Warns Of ‘Very Dangerous’ Trump Charges That Label ‘Protected Political Speech’ As ‘Criminal Activity’)

WATCH:



“How sad it is to be a political analyst and what you’re hoping for most is to take an opposition candidate off the campaign trail. So no real debate, no real campaign, just to be silenced, if not put in actual prison,” Ingraham said. “They ponder how to some him from doing more so-called damage to America.”

Ingraham played video of liberal media commentators expressing hope that Trump would be sent to prison or subjected to house arrest in order to silence him.

“Could this be the pretext to justify not just limits on Trump’s own speech, but 2024 limits on campaign rallies, campaigning at all or even in person voting?” Ingraham asked after playing the video.

“Their entire reason for being, for living seems to be singularly focused on seeing Trump humiliated,” Ingraham added later. “By the way, these fanatics aren’t just giddy because they want to see Trump shamed in these trials and everything that will come with the trials, they also firmly believe that they are putting conservative populism on trial as well.”

A MSNBC guest called for a “tectonic shift” to address the “threat” posed by Trump supporters, whom he compared to al-Qaeda.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.