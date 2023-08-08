‘Made In America’ Music Festival Canceled Without Explanation

The 2023 ‘Made In America’ Music Festival has officially been canceled, leaving thousands of fans disappointed.

The cancelation of the major music event founded and hosted by Jay Z’s Roc Nation was announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” said the official Twitter account for the festival. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” they said. The big-ticket event was already sold out by June 13, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The Made In America Twitter account didn’t offer the exact reason for the cancelation of the event.

“Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” they wrote.

The fact that this is an absolute cancelation and not just a postponement was made clear to fans.

“We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024,” they said.

“All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.” (RELATED: Lil Baby Abruptly Cancels 7 Tour Dates Without Explanation)

Festival plans had already been made, and the performance roster for the world-famous music festival had been confirmed. SZA and Lizzo were among the headliners that had been announced. Latto, Lil Yachty, Miguel, and a slew of other artists were also scheduled to take the stage.

The festival was scheduled to run September 2 & 3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.