REPORT: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Headed For Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly preparing to file for divorce, according to sources close to the couple.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said Asghari and Spears were involved in a major dispute that involved allegations of cheating, and their relationship has since dissolved, according to TMZ. Asghari reportedly confronted Spears about rumors that she had an affair, and the couple were unable to reconcile their dispute, according to TMZ.

It is not yet clear if the rumors were true. Asghari has reportedly already moved out of the couple’s shared home and is now living in his own residence.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told TMZ.

The couple were rumored to have been experiencing challenges in their marriage as a result of Spears’ ongoing erratic behavior, and it is believed that Asghari was routinely leaving their home to sleep elsewhere at night. There have been reports of the couple having explosive fights and getting into screaming matches.

“TMZ broke the story, there’s been ‘deep trouble’ with the couple’s union for months … Sam wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level)

Asghari previously defended Spears’ behavior but has reportedly become frustrated with the situation, according to TMZ.

There have been no official confirmations that divorce papers have been filed at this time. Neither party has addressed the matter publicly.

This story continues to unfold.