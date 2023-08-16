USWNT Is Such A Disaster That Manager Vlatko Andonovski Is Fleeing From Them: REPORT

I don’t blame him.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski has resigned from his post as the leader of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), ESPN confirmed Wednesday. Outlet 90min was the first to report that Andonovski was set to resign.

U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed in an announcement via ESPN that Andonovski’s exit is expected Thursday

The four-letter network also reported that assistant coach Twila Kilgore is likely to be the one to take over for Andonovski, at least on an interim basis for two international friendlies Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 against South Africa. However, those plans have yet to be finalized.

Andonovski’s resignation comes after the United States was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Sweden at the 2023 Women’s World Cup — the earliest bouncing that USWNT has suffered in their entire history.

Breaking: Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down as manager of the U.S. women’s national team, sources have confirmed to ESPN. More: https://t.co/i8lN6rLyZp pic.twitter.com/q56tRcZ2po — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2023

Man, this is hilarious.

Yeah, Vlatko Andonovski might have gotten forced out behind the scenes, but I’m gonna go ahead and stick with the narrative that he’s fleeing away from USWNT — and that could be the case, I’m not just joking. This program is an utter disaster right now, and say what you want about their back-to-back World Cups, but this team has been a disaster since their lackluster bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics. I still can’t get over that … bronze. Ew.

And now they’ve collapsed even further to being nixed in the last 16 at the World Cup. The decline is real, ladies and gentlemen. Oh, and on top of all that, Vlatko had to deal with all of their political nonsense and further dividing this beautiful country of ours with their ridiculous rhetoric, to the point where only some of America is rooting for them. (RELATED: ‘They Had A Really Big Mouth’: Netherlands Star Blasts USWNT After Embarrassing Exit Out Of Women’s World Cup)

And this is exactly why Vlatko packed his bags and took off running.

What a clown show.