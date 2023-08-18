NASCAR Suspends 3 Drivers For Various Offenses

NASCAR suspended 2 part-drivers in relation to impaired driving charges, and another driver for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, ESPN reported.

Jason White and Chris Hacker were both suspended indefinitely after both drivers faced individual impaired driving charges, according to ESPN. The Huntersville Police Department provided an incident report that confirmed White was arrested Aug. 3 on Kenton Drive for “driving under the influence,” according to People. Hacker was also arrested in Huntersville and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was charged with impaired driving. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said industry member Joel Courage was arrested Aug. 9 for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Courage reportedly operated E33 Motorsports & Development, a business aiming to discover and develop young drivers with NASCAR aspirations, according to ESPN. He was reportedly convicted on 14 separate sex offenses in California, according to ESPN.

Hacker issued a pubic apology for his actions, saying, “I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and while no one was hurt, I take full responsibility for how dangerous my actions were and will be seeking treatment through an alcohol rehab program,” according to People.

White’s hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6, People reported. He was reportedly arraigned on multiple offenses including speeding, driving while impaired, and reckless driving, People reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Arrested On DUI Charge)

The three suspensions announced Thursday aren’t the only ones to plague the NASCAR community this month. Driver Noah Gragson was indefinitely suspended Aug. 6, shortly after her reportedly liked an insensitive meme about George Floyd’s 2020 death.