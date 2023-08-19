Three More Of Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Move To Withdraw From His Case

Three of Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys moved to withdraw from his ongoing case Friday after his two tax misdemeanors were dismissed without prejudice by a Delaware judge at the request of Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors.

Latham & Watkins LLP attorneys Brian C. McManus, Timothy H. McCarten and Matthew S. Salerno filed a motion to withdraw as counsel the day after Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika granted the DOJ’s request to dismiss the tax charges in Delaware. This allowed for the possibility of charging Biden in Washington, D.C. or the Central District of California. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Prayed For God’s Help Right After Special Counsel Was Named In His Case)

“Brian C. McManus, counsel for the Defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, and respectfully requests this Honorable Court to withdraw all appearances for the law firm of Latham & Watkins LLP as counsel for the Defendant in the above-captioned matter,” the motion reads.

“Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. Lowell’s and Jones’s continued representation of him,” the document continues.

Hunter Biden will be represented by Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn LLP and Richard I.G. Jones Jr. of Berger Harris LLP. Biden’s top defense counsel, Christopher J. Clark, also withdrew from the case Tuesday owing to his role in the failed guilty plea negotiation between DOJ prosecutors and Biden’s legal team. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley’s Attorneys Debunk False Claims From Hunter Biden’s Lawyer)

Interesting…several of Hunter’s other attorney’s withdraw. No reason given. Just noted has capable representation & consents to withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/SUZy1JdIZT — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 18, 2023

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea collapsed after a dispute between his legal team and DOJ prosecutors about the scope of an immunity provision tucked into the diversion agreement for his felony gun charge. Biden ended up pleading not guilty to the two tax misdemeanors prior to their dismissal.

Latham & Watkins drew controversy the night before Biden’s late July court appearance because a staffer from the firm allegedly misrepresented her identity to the Clerk’s office and described herself as someone who worked for Theodore Kittila, the attorney for the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Committee was attempting to have Noreika consider testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler showing “political interference” in the Hunter Biden investigation. Salerno attributed the incident to a “miscommunication” and the staffer said in a sworn affidavit she did not mischaracterize her identity with intent to deceive the court.

The Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates, according to the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden will be joining President Joe Biden at a family vacation in Lake Tahoe, California, the New York Times reported. The president left for Lake Tahoe following a summit at Camp David with leaders from South Korea and Japan.